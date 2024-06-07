Zamboangueño clinches bronze in 13th Asean School Games

A YOUNG Zamboangueño has brought honors to Zamboanga City in the field of sports.

Gehan Ralph Ungaya, a Zamboangueño athlete, bagged the bronze medal in the Tanding category junior class C 45 to 50-kilogram in the ongoing 13th Asean School Games being held in Da Nang City, Vietnam.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, head of the city sports office, said the 13th Asean School Games kicked off on May 31 and ends on Sunday, June 9.

Atilano said Ungaya is from the Don Pablo Lorenzo Memorial High School Stand-Alone Senior High School’s Sports Track.

She said Tanding (combat) is a category under pencak silat, a martial arts event.

Themed “Connect to shine together”, the 13th Asean Games, gathered more than 1,300 students and coaches from 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries.

The Asean member countries include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. (SunStar Zamboanga)