Zambowood elderly gets P15-M facilities

THREE facilities worth P15 million were constructed in Zambowood village, Zamboanga City, providing better place for the senior citizens and a safe and convenient venue for multi-purpose events.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the facilities include a two-story senior citizen building, a covered court with a stage area and a health center consisting of four rooms intended for consultation, pre-natal care, ward services and tuberculosis (TB) Directly Observed Treatment, Short-course (Dots.)

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the facility also features a communal toilet, a restroom for persons with disabilities and an access ramp.

"These facilities are expected to bring long-term benefits to the community," the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the facilities demonstrated their commitment to building infrastructure that enhances social welfare and community development.

The three facilities were constructed by the DPWH Zamboanga City 2nd District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)