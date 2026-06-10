Zamcelco assists power restoration in quake-hit GenSan

THE Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative Inc. (Zamcelco) has deployed a 12-man contingent to General Santos City to assist in restoring electricity services affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8, 2026.

Lawyer Rommel Agan, Zamcelco chief management officer, said the contingent under the Task Force Kapatid program is composed of engineers and linemen, bringing with them vital equipment.

"The Task Force Kapatid Contingent is bringing not only skilled personnel but also vital equipment, including a boom truck and other utility vehicles and tools, to support the power restoration efforts," Agan said.

The Zamcelco contingent headed by Engineer Billy Acain departed Zamboanga City Tuesday afternoon, June 9.

Agan said they will be joined by the contingent from Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative (Zaneco) and will travel in convoy to General Santos City.

The Task Force Kapatid of Zamcelco and Zaneco will work together with the personnel of South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative (Socoteco 2) to restore power services in General Santos City.

Acain said it is his second time to head an emergency response team sent by Zamcelco.

Acain said the first he headed a contingent from Zamcelco was in December 2021 when they assisted Surigao del Sur II Electric Cooperative restore power services disrupted by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

Agan and Engr. Floyd Bautista, Zamcelco general manager, advised the members of the contingent always take precautions as their safety is of paramount concern.

"Through the deployment of the contingent, Zamcelco reaffirms its commitment to the spirit of bayanihan among electric cooperatives and stands in solidarity with the affected communities as they recover from the disaster," Agan said.

Meanwhile, Agan said the deployment of the Zamcelco contingent to General Santos City will not in any way affect the field operations of the cooperative. (SunStar Zamboanga)