Zamcelco, Cepalco to build new power substation

THE local power utility broke ground on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, for the establishment of a P110-million worth of power sub-station to help energize the second district of Zamboanga City with the pending transfer of the new Zamboanga International Airport (ZIA) and rapid development expansion.

The Cagayan Electric Power and Light Corporation (Cepalco), a Cagayan de Oro-based and fourth largest electric distribution company in the country and winning bidder will build the substation with modern facilities in a 4,000 square meters lot along the bypass road in Culianan village, Zamboanga City.

Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) General Manager Gannymed Tiu said the 20-megavolt ampere (MVA) power sub-station will serve at least four electic feeders in the east coast of this city and will bring back the ideal power load requirement of the city.

Tiu said the primary purpose for the establishment of the sub-station is to improve the power reliability and deload the main station of the utility in the city.

"The sub-station in Culianan will bring back the ideal load requirement of the east coast and deload the Putik sub-station," Tiu said.

Rommel Agan, Chief Management Officer (CMO) of the Crown Desco that is overseeing Zamcelco's operation, said the additional sub-station will address the power requirement of the city and in an anticipation of the transfer of the new airport in Barangay Mercedes.

Agan said the main objective of putting the sub-station is to provide stable, reliable and affordable electricity for the member-consumers.

"This addresses the issues we are facing right now as we will be able to accommodate capacity in consideration to the plans and programs of the city,” Agan said.

“In behalf of my principals, the Crown Holdings, we are very enthusiastic and excited about this project because in the end this will provide better service for our member-consumers as we will be able to provide stable and reliable and affordable electricity," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)