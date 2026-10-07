Zamcelco conducts annual meter testing to ensure accurate billing

THE Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative Inc. (Zamcelco) is conducting its annual in-service meter testing and validation program to ensure that electricity meters remain accurate and consumers are billed based on their actual power consumption.

Zamcelco said Wednesday, October 7, 2026, that under the program, electricity meters are randomly selected from different areas and tested on-site while remaining in service.

The testing is conducted by personnel from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to verify the accuracy and performance of the meters.

The ERC personnel also calibrate the meter-testing equipment used by Zamcelco to help ensure the reliability and accuracy of test results.

Zamcelco said the annual validation program is part of its continuing effort to provide accurate, reliable and transparent electricity service to its member-consumers.

“Regular testing allows the cooperative to monitor the condition and accuracy of meters in service and helps prevent inaccurate electricity measurement that could result in billing discrepancies,” Zamcelco said in a statement.

The cooperative said the program also promotes transparency and strengthens consumer confidence in the electricity metering system by ensuring that member-consumers are properly billed for the electricity they actually consume. (SunStar Zamboanga)