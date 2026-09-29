Zamcelco files pilferage complaint vs ex-worker over meter removal

THE Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) has filed a complaint under Section 3 of Republic Act No. 7832 against a former employee allegedly caught removing electric meters along Veterans Avenue, Zamboanga City, on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The complaint, filed Monday, September 28, before the City Prosecutor’s Office, forms part of the cooperative’s continuing crackdown on electricity pilferage and unauthorized removal or tampering with its electrical facilities.

Lawyer Rommel Agan, Zamcelco chief management officer, said the cooperative would continue coordinating with law enforcement authorities and pursues appropriate legal remedies in cases involving its electrical facilities.

“Zamcelco will continue to coordinate with law enforcement authorities and pursue appropriate legal remedies in cases involving the alleged unlawful removal or tampering of our electrical facilities, while respecting due process and the rights of every respondent,” Agan said in a statement.

Engineer Floyd Eric Bautista, Zamcelco acting general manager, urged the public to report suspected illegal activities involving electric meters, power lines and other Zamcelco facilities.

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspected illegal activity involving electric meters, lines, and other Zamcelco facilities. Every report will be properly investigated and addressed through the appropriate legal process,” Bautista said.

The two Zamcelco officials said that Republic Act 7832 distinguishes between illegal use of electricity under Section 2 and theft or unauthorized removal of electric power transmission lines/materials or meters under Section 3.

Section 2 covers acts such as unauthorized connections, the use or installation of tampered meters or devices that interfere with the proper metering of electricity, and damaging or destroying meters or other equipment in a manner that affects accurate metering.

Section 3, on the other hand, specifically makes it unlawful to cut, remove, take, carry away, or otherwise possess or transfer an electric power transmission line/material or meter without the consent of its owner.

The law also provides different penalties for the two offenses.

For a violation of Section 2, a person found guilty may be penalized with prision mayor or six years and one day to 12 years imprisonment, or a fine ranging from P10,000 to P20,000, or both, at the discretion of the court.

For a violation of Section 3, a person found guilty may be penalized with an imprisonment of 12 years and 1 day to 20 years, or a fine ranging from P50,000 to P100,000, or both, at the discretion of the court.

Zamcelco said it remains committed to addressing electricity pilferage through lawful enforcement, proper investigation and coordination with the appropriate authorities. (SunStar Zamboanga)