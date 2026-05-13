Zamcelco installs 1,212 new connections for indigent households

THE Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative Incorporated. (Zamcelco) has successfully installed 1,212 new electrical connections for indigent household families as part of its continuing initiative to expand access to electricity and bring essential power services closer to underserved communities.

The new connections were installed from the last quarter of 2025 until the first quarter of 2026 through the ZAMCELConnect One-Stop-Shop program.

Zamcelco said in a statement Wednesday, May 12, that the program is an initiative that highlights the cooperative's dedication to accessible, efficient, and people-centered service delivery, supporting families in gaining access to essential electrical services.

The program was launched in the last quarter of 2025, where Zamcelco offered free application services to all qualified indigent families.

The initiative also reflects the continued support and efforts of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda in advancing programs that strengthen and improve the accessibility of electricity and cooperative services through Zamcelco.

Lawyer Rommel Agan, Zamcelco chief management officer, said that the team continues to work on identifying additional indigent household beneficiaries for the next One Stop Shop program rollout.

"The upcoming initiative will further strengthen accessibility and inclusivity in electrification services, allowing more families to benefit from electricity connections," Agan added.

Engineer Floyd Eric Bautista, Zamcelco acting general manager, is optimistic that with the continuing initiative, fewer residents will resort to illegal connections, as more families will now have the opportunity to apply for legal electricity services with waived application fees.

Bautista reminded the public that electricity pilferage is a crime.

He encouraged those who are still illegally connected to take advantage of the ZAMCELConnect program and apply for a legal electricity connection. (SunStar Zamboanga)