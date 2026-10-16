Zamcelco probes 2 accounts over meter tampering

THE Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) has inspected two electricity accounts for suspected meter tampering and possible violations of Republic Act 7832 known as the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.

The Energy Recovery Team (ERT) of Zamcelco conducted the inspections on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at Southcom Village, Barangay Calarian, and Margarita Drive, Barangay San Roque.

The Zamcelco said that the ERT found a missing outer ring seal, apparent irregularities in the lead seal of the cooperative during the inspection in Calarian.

There is also an indication that the kilowatt-hour (Kwh) meter’s plastic cover may have been accessed without authorization.

Meanwhile, the ERT has documented apparent irregularities in both the outer ring seal and the Zamcelco lead seal, along with indications of possible unauthorized access to the meter’s plastic cover during the inspection in San Roque village.

“With the consent of the respective member-consumers or authorized users, the team removed both meters for further testing and examination,” Zamcelco said in a statement.

The cooperative said that the meters and inspection findings were documented through photographs for evidence.

Replacement meters were installed and properly sealed at both locations to ensure the accounts remained in proper order, according to Zamcelco.

Zamcelco said it would continue its anti-pilferage campaign through inspection of accounts of suspected violation of R.A. 7832 to protect the integrity of its distribution system and promote accurate electricity billing.

Zamcelco also reminded member-consumers that unauthorized interference with electric meters is prohibited under the law, stressing that suspected violations must be addressed in accordance with due process. (SunStar Zamboanga)