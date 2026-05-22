Zamcelco suspends disconnection activities in line with ERC order

THE Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) has suspended its disconnection activities to help alleviate the plight of its thousands of member-consumers amidst the fuel crisis.

Lawyer Liezel Lacastesantos, head of Zamcelco’s Institutional Services Department, said Friday, May 22, 2026, the suspension of disconnection activities is in line with the nationwide order of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) suspending power disconnection operations.

“The ERC issues an advisory ordering electric distribution utilities, such as Zamcelco, to suspend the disconnection activities,” Lacastesantos said in a statement.

“The order is now being implemented by the electric cooperative,” Lacastesantos added.

She said covered by the ERC order is the electric bills for the months of May to July 2026 for residential and non-residential consumers.

She said the suspension is to help the consumers at the time of continuous increase in prices of petroleum products brought about by the Middle East crisis.

Zamcelco disconnects the power lines of member-consumers who failed to pay their electric bill two days after the due date.

Lacastesantos advised the member-consumers to pay their electric bill on time despite the suspension of disconnection activities.

Zamcelco currently serves 130,000 member-consumers in 90 in this city’s 98 villages.

The rest of the villages are being served by the Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperative.

Meanwhile, 30 new linemen of Zamcelco are undergoing a 42-day Electric Power Distribution Line Construction Training aimed at strengthening their technical competencies and safety practices in line construction and maintenance operations.

The training, which started Monday, May 18, seeks to enhance the participants’ knowledge and practical skills in proper line construction procedures, equipment handling, troubleshooting, and adherence to industry safety standards to ensure reliable and efficient electric service delivery.

Lacastesantos said the training also includes hands-on activities designed to improve the readiness and capability of the linemen in responding to field operational challenges. (SunStar Zamboanga)