ZCPO fetes 5 outstanding personnel

THE Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) has honored five of its personnel for exemplary performance, diligence, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., ZCPO director, led the awarding of medals and commendations to five deserving personnel after the flag ceremony Monday, December 8, at the ZCPO headquarters.

A Medalya ng Papuri (PNP Commendation Medal) was awarded to Senior Master Sergeant Rowell Gatdula for his exemplary performance and devotion to duty during a law enforcement operation on July 27, 2025, in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City, which resulted in the arrest of an individual and the confiscation of a caliber .22 pistol and one magazine with four live ammunition.

A Medalya ng Papuri was also awarded to Corporal Alsamier Abdurajad for his exemplary performance and devotion to duty during the service of a warrant of arrest on September 8, 2025, in Mampang village, Zamboanga City.

The service of the warrant led to the arrest of the Top 10 Most Wanted Person under an E-Warrant for the crime of statutory rape.

A Letter of Commendation was awarded to Staff Sergeant Celona Cecilla Torres for her remarkable dedication and commitment to duty during the successful conduct of area security during the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other dignitaries on November 28, 2025, in Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

A Letter of Commendation was awarded to Corporal Al-Mahatir Siraji for his outstanding performance during the Police Community Affairs and Development Course (PCADC), where he obtained a rating of 95 percent and ranked Top 1 in Class 02-051-R9-2025-13 conducted from August 28 to October 30, 2025, at Camp Colonel Romeo Abendan, Mercedes village, Zamboanga City.

A Letter of Commendation was likewise awarded to Corporal Lito Jay Asedin for his outstanding performance during the same PCADC course, where he obtained a rating of 94.59 percent and ranked Top 2 in the class.

Fortaleza said these commendations affirm the steadfast commitment of the ZCPO to excellence, integrity, and professionalism in law enforcement—further motivating every officer to strengthen their dedication to safeguarding the people of Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)