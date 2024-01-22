ZCPO officials vow to keep Zamboanga City safe, protected

OFFICIALS of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) have renewed their commitment to keep Zamboanga City safe and secure.

The ZCPO officials made the renewal of commitment during the traditional New Year’s Call to Mayor John Dalipe at City Hall on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, ZCPO director, led the local police officials from Police Station 1 to 10 and the two mobile force companies in the traditional New Year’s Call.

Dalipe in his message, expressed his unrelenting support to the local police force citing his administration’s thrust on peace and security.

Dalipe pledged to continue providing the necessary assistance to the ZCPO and other security units in the city for the benefit and welfare of the residents.

The New Year’s is an age-old tradition in the uniformed services that allows subordinate leaders to manifest courtesy and loyalty to the local chief executive. (SunStar Zamboanga)