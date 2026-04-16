ZCWD upgrades booster station to improve service

THE Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) is undertaking a P7.1 million project to upgrade one of its booster stations to better serve its water concessionaires in two villages in Zamboanga City.

Engineer Marli De Fiesta, ZCWD assistant general manager for the Technical Services Group, said Thursday, April 16, they are upgrading the Luyahan Booster Station in Pasonanca village that serves the barangay and nearby Lunzuran.

“We need to undertake this project to increase the volume treated water and would enable us to operate the booster station 24/7,” De Fiesta said in an interview.

De Fiesta said the upgrading project, once completed, will help produce additional 2.59 million liters a day (MLD) for the water concessionaires in Sitio Luyahan, Pasonanca and Lunzuran.

De Fiesta said that they will be able to serve about 5,550 households with improved service. Currently the booster station serves about 3,000 households.

The project include the laying of 746.30 linear meters of 200 millimeter (MM) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipeline; construction of one unit 200-MM isolation valve; installation of one 25-MM air release assembly; construction of one 100-MM blow off assembly; installation of one lot 200-MM electromagnetic flow meter switch and flow transmitter; and, upgrading of the electromechanical equipment.

De Fiesta said they have conceptualized the project to supply water 24 hours a day to its concessionaires in Sitio Luyahan, Pasonanca and Lunzuran.

“Currently we receive a lot of complaints of low water pressure or no water, especially in Lunzuran,” she said.

Pasonanca Village Chairperson Nelson Lacastesantos said the upgrading project is of big help to the residents of Sitio Luyahan in terms of water supply.

The groundbreaking for the project was held Thursday, April 16, in Pasonanca village and was graced by the ZCWD and village officials.

Aside from the Luyahan booster station, the ZCWD operates two other booster stations located in the villages of Talon-Talon and Cabatangan. (SunStar Zamboanga)