ZPRAA games to adapt to heat index

THE upcoming Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) Qualifying Games 2024 will adapt to the city’s soaring heat index brought about by the current El Niño phenomenon.

Elbert Atilano, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) executive director, said Wednesday, April 17, that most of the games will be played only during early morning and late afternoon to early evening daily, since the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex in Baliwasan village is well equipped with lighting facilities.

With the sports complex in Baliwasan as main venue of most of the games, other schools have also been designated as venues for other events.

Atilano said the time adjustment of the games aims to keep the athletes from direct exposure to the scorching heat between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the heat index in Zamboanga City soared to over 40 Degrees Celcius brought about by the current El Niño phenomenon.

The week-long ZPRAA games will commence on Sunday, April 21. It will be participated in by more or less 10,000 student-athletes and technical officials from eight delegations all over the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Some athletic delegations started to arrive in the city as billeting schools have already been prepared with the necessary facilities from water supply to electricity.

The city government has allocated P27 million for hosting this year’s ZPRAA.

Zamboanga City is hosting the ZPRAA again after 18 long years. (SunStar Zamboanga)