ZSPPO reshuffles 2 police chiefs

THE Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSPPO) reshuffled on Monday, October 27, 2025, the assignment of its chief of police in two of the 16 towns of the province.

In a statement Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the ZSPPO said that Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, ZSPPO director, presided the turnover of office and responsibilities ceremony.

"The ceremony formalized the reassignment of key leadership positions, highlighting a seamless transition of command between two dedicated officers," the ZSPPO said in a statement.

It said Police Major Jonathan Catubay relinquished his post as acting chief of police of Kabasalan municipality to Police Major Christopher Singson.

In return, Singson turned over his duties as police chief of Tungawan town to Catubay.

The municipality of Kabasalan, which consists of 29 villages, has a population of 46,884, while Tungawan which comprises of 25 villages has a population of 46,497 as of the 2020 census.

The ZSPPO said the turnover ceremony underscored its commitment to continuity of leadership, professionalism, and public service excellence across municipal police stations in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay. (SunStar Zamboanga)