7 cool tips for surviving summer in Cebu

As the summer sun scorches the vibrant streets of Cebu, temperatures soar between a sizzling 32 to 36 degrees Celsius. For locals and visitors alike, finding ways to stay cool isn’t just about comfort — it’s about staying safe.

Whether you’re exploring the bustling markets, the serene beaches or simply trying to enjoy everyday life without melting, here are seven fun and effective tips to help you keep your cool in Cebu’s sweltering heat:

Hydrate with a tropical twist