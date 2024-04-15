7 cool tips for surviving summer in Cebu

As the summer sun scorches the vibrant streets of Cebu, temperatures soar between a sizzling 32 to 36 degrees Celsius. For locals and visitors alike, finding ways to stay cool isn’t just about comfort — it’s about staying safe.
Whether you’re exploring the bustling markets, the serene beaches or simply trying to enjoy everyday life without melting, here are seven fun and effective tips to help you keep your cool in Cebu’s sweltering heat:
Hydrate with a tropical twist
Nothing beats staying hydrated to keep your body cool. Amp up your water intake by infusing it with slices of mango, pineapple or cucumber for a refreshing twist. Not only will it encourage you to drink more water throughout the day, but you’ll also feel like you’re having a mini vacation in every sip!
Embrace the halo-halo haven
Indulge in the quintessential Filipino dessert, halo-halo, which combines shaved ice with milk, sweet beans, sago, and various fruits. You can also view our list of the best halo-halo in Cebu as a guide. This treat is not only delicious but also a perfect way to cool down. Make it a fun afternoon quest to find your favorite halo-halo spot in Cebu.
Seek sanctuary in siestas
Follow the local practice of taking a midday break or “siesta.” Schedule your activities in the early morning or late afternoon when the sun is less harsh. Use the peak heat hours to relax indoors or take a nap. Your body will thank you for the respite!
Explore indoor escapes
When the outdoor heat becomes unbearable, seek refuge in cool indoor places. The National Museum of the Philippines-Cebu is a perfect example, offering air-conditioned halls where you can enjoy both comfort and culture. Spend the day exploring historical exhibits and artworks, all the while staying cool and collected. It’s a great way to beat the heat and enrich your mind at the same time.
Wear your cool
Choose light, airy fabrics such as cotton and linen for your daily wear. Look for loose-fitting clothes and light colors that reflect the sun’s rays rather than absorb them. Consider airy t-shirts, summer dresses, and breathable shorts to keep comfortable and cool. Also, don’t forget a wide-brimmed hat or a cap to shade your face when you’re out in the sun.
Fan-tastic solutions
Electric fans and air conditioners are obvious solutions, but don’t overlook the charm and utility of the traditional Filipino pamaypay (hand fan). It’s portable, eco-friendly, and a chic way to incorporate a bit of Filipino culture into your daily life.
Stay salty
Spend a day at one of Cebu’s beautiful beaches. The sea breeze and ocean will do wonders for your body temperature. Plus, it’s a great excuse to enjoy the stunning coastal scenery and take a refreshing swim.