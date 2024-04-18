Argao police to look further into claims that one of two houses ransacked by PDEA men

THE ransacking of two residences in Sitio Himongbongan, Barangay Taloot, Argao town on Tuesday evening, April 16, 2024, will now be the subject of a thorough investigation by the Argao police.

It was reported that members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) were among those involved.

The head of the Argao Police Station has been instructed by CPPO Chief Police Colonel Pecivall Zorilla to look into the situation, according to Major Wendell Abellana, the information officer for the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

To confirm the claims of Chula Manolo Mamallas and Jovani Gecale Camillo, the Argao police will now work with the victims and the residents.

"So we are appealing the public labi na mismo sa mga tag-iya sa balay or mga silingan nga naa didto nga naay firsthand information kung what transpired (especially the house owners and their neighbors who have first-hand information on what transpired) please coordinate with your local police para ma incorporate sa atung investigation," Abellana said.

Mamallas had earlier said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that while they were asleep, over ten armed men broke into their home, claimed to be members of PDEA, and stole several of their possessions, including two motorbikes and a multicab valued at P175,000.

She said that she was then told to get into a Mitsubishi Strada pick-up and that they kept asking her where they kept their illegal drugs, but she denied until they arrived in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City, where they told her to get out and gave her P200 to pay for her return trip.

Her husband Alberto said they were able to acquire properties because of their business, not because of illegal drugs.

The 32-year-old Camillo was the owner of the second home in Sitio Himongbongan that was broken into by unidentified men wearing bonnets.

His live-in partner, Siah Pacheco, said that the men went through their stuff and took the P140,000 placed in a suitcase that was meant to be used to pay for their other house that was pawned, along with three cell phones, a tablet computer, a motorcycle, and a sound system.

Camillo managed to escape through the back door.

Camillo was arrested two years ago because of illegal drugs and was released on probation after posting a bail bond.

Pacheco clarified that her live-in partner had already stopped selling drugs. (AYB, TPT)