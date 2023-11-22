Aunt offers P100,000 reward for capture of paluwagan handler’s shooter

A RELATIVE of a paluwagan handler who was shot by a motorcycle-riding assailant is offering a P100,000 reward for any information that would result in the attacker’s capture.

This was revealed by US-based Ruby Warnak Andales in a video chat via Messenger with SunStar Cebu.

According to Andales, her family members have agreed to give reward money for a speedy resolution of the case.

Andales thought the assailant was trying to get rid of the victim so he could pay off his obligation.

Andales’ 25-year-old married niece Jann Margaret Warnak, who handles paluwagan in their neighborhood, was shot by an unidentified assailant and ended up in the hospital.

The incident occurred in Sitio Bantayan, Barangay Tuyom, Carcar City, southern Cebu, around 6:50 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2023.

Lieutenant Colonel Pedy Noval, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, November 21, that the victim was inside her home when a man on a motorcycle with a blue jacket and a black helmet called to tell her he would pay back her loan.

But the man shot her as soon as she went out the house, which made her walk back inside and call for assistance.

After being hit in the stomach, the victim was taken to the hospital.

Noval said the victim is now in stable condition.

The Carcar police chief said an investigation is ongoing to establish the real motive of the crime and to identify the gunman.

Paluwagan is a common Filipino financial term.

The participants will pool their funds and will receive lump-sum payouts based on a desired date. (DVG/TPT)