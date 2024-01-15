Carcar’s ‘crab mentality’ concept wins big; neophyte Samboan bags street dancing award

IN A display of synchronized steps and a departure from extravagant props, Carcar City showcased its unique charm and used a Filipino trait in its presentation to emerge champion in the ritual showdown of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024 Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Kathryn Estenzo, a 46-year-old public school supervisor and creative adviser for festivals in Carcar City, brought innovation to the performance by incorporating the concept of “crab mentality.”

Estenzo believes that by showcasing this Filipino trait, the community can reflect on and transform negative aspects into positive ones.

“I just believe that we have this Filipino trait na until na naa pa gihapon, and by reflection, [I] believe we can change our negative trait,” she said.