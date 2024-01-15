Carcar’s ‘crab mentality’ concept wins big; neophyte Samboan bags street dancing award

IN A display of synchronized steps and a departure from extravagant props, Carcar City showcased its unique charm and used a Filipino trait in its presentation to emerge champion in the ritual showdown of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024 Sunday, January 14, 2024.
Kathryn Estenzo, a 46-year-old public school supervisor and creative adviser for festivals in Carcar City, brought innovation to the performance by incorporating the concept of “crab mentality.”
Estenzo believes that by showcasing this Filipino trait, the community can reflect on and transform negative aspects into positive ones.
“I just believe that we have this Filipino trait na until na naa pa gihapon, and by reflection, [I] believe we can change our negative trait,” she said.
Carcar City’s team claimed P3 million from Cebu Province and another P500,000 from Cebu City for winning the ritual showdown.
“Happy. Thank you Sr. Sto. Nino,” said Estenzo when asked about her reaction after the announcement of winners.
Asked about their participation in the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade at the South Road Properties (SRP) on January 21, she said: “Mag wait mi ni Guv (We will wait for Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s decision).”
Meanwhile, Tribu Canamucan of the Municipality of Samboan won the street dancing champion for Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024.
Sherwin Taneo, the 32-year-old head choreographer from Mandaue, expressed profound gratitude to Sto. Niño and told SunStar Cebu that they had less than a week to prepare the entire dance and only one day to rehearse their street dancing steps.
“Among pag-ari sa syudad kay purely halad. Ang pagdaug is bonus na lang siya (Our coming to Cebu City to perform is purely for offering and devotion. Winning the title is just a bonus),” Taneo said.
Taneo said he is happy to be part of Samboan’s victory, considering that this is the first time for the municipality to compete in a grand festival showdown. (CDF)