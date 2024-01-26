Culinary delights highlight Suroy Suroy Sugbo’s finale

Borbon welcomed the guests with an array of offerings that make Borbon stand out, notably its coconut-based products, including "tuba" or coconut wine.

One of the highlights was the tuba-flavored ice cream, a delightful fusion of sweetness, tanginess, and a subtle hint of sourness. Visitors devoured this unique treat, savoring the tropical essence of Borbon even in the cold weather.

They also tried another coconut product, locally known as "tira-tira" or coconut candy.

Mayor Noel Dotillos, in his speech, emphasized his appreciation for the tourists taking time to visit their town. He hoped that tourists were able to encapsulate Borbon's spirit despite the short visit.

As the program concluded, tourists were provided with plastic bags to take home as many local products as possible.

Situated 83 kilometers northward of Cebu City, Borbon is a fourth-class municipality under the fifth district of Cebu.

By the time the participants reached the town of Catmon, the rains got heavier, but the warm greetings of the residents made the rain a little less hassle.

Catmon is the fourth stop of the last day itinerary of the Suroy Suroy. The participants arrived in the town around 6 p.m.

Due to the heavy rains, the tourists were given plastic bags to take home the town's delicacies like budbod kabog and budbod pilit.

Budbod kabog is a local cake roll made from millet seeds.