Father of lawyer killed in Bohol clash speaks out, unhappy with daughter’s choice

THE father of 2023 Bar passer Hannah Joy Cesista, who died in an encounter between the government forces and suspected New People's Army (NPA) rebels in Purok Matin-ao 2, Barangay Campagao town, Bilar town, Bohol, on Friday morning, February 23, 2024, spoke to members of the media in Cebu City for the first time regarding his daughter's fate.

Eutropio Cesista said he was notified by the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) organization last Friday about his daughter's situation.

The tragic news saddened Eutropio.