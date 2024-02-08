Mandani Bay launches second phase of new real estate venture, Mandani Bay Quay

As the city of Mandaue has grown into an urban landscape where Cebuanos can indulge in the best life has to offer, Mandani Bay is at the forefront with the opening of its Mandani Bay Quay, the second phase of its real estate venture, on January 17, 2024.
The official unveiling of its four towers is an unprecedented feat, marking an incredible milestone for Mandani Bay for the province of Cebu. A massive banner drop followed with an exuberant display of fireworks took place to mark the momentous occasion.
The topping-off ceremony was soon followed with a cultural performance, showcasing the various festivals celebrated all throughout Cebu including the Sinulog Festival.
Mandani Bay Quay is composed of four main towers, three residentials towers and one office tower. The three residential towers offer utmost convenience, redefining lifestyle living for its residents and tenants who opt to bask in the exceptional lifestyle that Mandani Bay offers to its clients. The company’s newest phase showcases the endless possibilities in which residents are able to make a home, adding touches of their own personal style and creating the homes of their dreams.
The office tower is made to cater to the fast-paced working lifestyles of young professionals who are always on the go. With the expansion of Mandani Bay Quay, with the inclusion of an office building, the company is taking its initial steps into creating Cebu’s next business district.
At the heart of the company’s second phase is the Active Zone, its amenity collective made up of mostly open spaces. The Active Zone provides residents of all ages with the enviable prospect of living a zestfully healthy life.
Together with phase one of the development, Mandani Bay Suites, which has been fully turned over to unit owners, the ongoing construction of the retail strip and Mandani Bay Boardwalk, Mandani Bay Quay places Mandani Bay’s total investment for the masterplan project at P130 Billion.
Steve Ho, the director of Corporate Finance of Hongkong Land, stated that their commitment to this project stemmed from their admiration from their partners and are astounded by the fruits that their partnership has borne.
Steve shared, “When we started, our admiration for our partners fueled the commitment to undertake a partnership. As we progressed on Mandani Bay, the admiration grew and with it, in leaps and bounds, a deep respect for the capability of HTLand to deliver, and deliver something stunning!”
Mandani Bay is a joint venture development of Cebu’s Vicsal Development Corporation and international powerhouse Hongkong Land, Ltd. It is a 20-hectare mixed-use waterfront project in Mandaue City. The is one of Cebu’s most prominent developments, designed as a world-class lifestyle destination. (SPONSORED CONTENT)