Mandani Bay launches second phase of new real estate venture, Mandani Bay Quay

As the city of Mandaue has grown into an urban landscape where Cebuanos can indulge in the best life has to offer, Mandani Bay is at the forefront with the opening of its Mandani Bay Quay, the second phase of its real estate venture, on January 17, 2024.

The official unveiling of its four towers is an unprecedented feat, marking an incredible milestone for Mandani Bay for the province of Cebu. A massive banner drop followed with an exuberant display of fireworks took place to mark the momentous occasion.

The topping-off ceremony was soon followed with a cultural performance, showcasing the various festivals celebrated all throughout Cebu including the Sinulog Festival.