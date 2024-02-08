Watsons ushers in the year of the dragon with a festive Lunar New Year shopping event.

Indeed, it’s a year of good fortune for all of us, especially in the aspect of health, beauty, and wellness! As the Lunar Year of the Wood Dragon, the luckiest zodiac sign, comes roaring in, Watsons is letting in one big cat (or should we say, dragon?) out of the bag.

The leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer in the country will ring in the Spring Festival by dressing up its biggest store in colors that attract fortune and ward off negative vibes, thereby giving its customers that feeling of abundance, prosperity, and that sense of community.

Watsons is also preparing an exclusive Chinese New Year treat for all Watsons Club Members to make their shopping experience all the more festive and memorable this season.

Watsons Club Members, who shop from Feb 8 to 18 with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P1,000.00, will get one angpao from the Watsons store that they visited. This lucky red envelope, a Chinese New Year staple and a favorite among Pinoys, contains vouchers, which entitles the customer to a discount on a minimum single-receipt purchase (excluding milk and dispensary products) that they can use online from Feb. 8 to June 30, 2024 through the Watsons app.

Any Chinese New Year celebration is not complete without the much anticipated forecast from a feng shui expert, right? As a brand that knows what its customers want and desire, Watsons is holding a special event that is open to everyone who wants to hear what's in store for the Year of Wood Dragon.

Feng shui expert Hanz Michael Cua, also known as "Master Hanz," will also be at the Watsons SM North EDSA The Grand at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10, to present his 2024 Feng Shui Forecast, and share his thoughts about what's auspicious and what's coming in 2024. There's really no better way to learn about what the Lunar New Year brings than to hear it from the master himself.

As with all Chinese New Year celebrations, there will be a live performance by traditional dragon dancers throughout the fun-filled event. Fortune cookies, a ubiquitous symbol of the occasion, and a prosperity tree will also be available inside the store for attendees to enjoy and see for themselves if the Lunar new year will be the time they achieve all the good things that they deserve.