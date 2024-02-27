Graduating students allowed to compete in 'Palaro' despite early school year end

AS THE current school year is ending on May 31, sooner than the original school calendar for the school year 2023-2024, graduating students who will still be playing for the Palarong Pambansa are still eligible to play in July.
Also read: DepEd adjusts school calendar for gradual shift to April-May school break
Department of Education Central Visayas (DepEd 7) Director Salustiano Jimenez reassured graduating students that they won't be barred from competing in the national sporting event, which will be held in Cebu City.
DepEd Order No. 003 series of 2024, signed by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on February 19, confirmed that the school year 2023-2024, which was initially scheduled to end on June 14, has been moved earlier to May 31.
"Yes, since they are still set to compete, they are still part of it, and they have not yet entered college (graduating high school students)... so they can still compete," he said.
He added that for as long as the age restrictions are still followed, there should be no problem for the graduating students. For Palarong Pambansa, elementary athletes must be 13 years old or younger, and secondary athletes must be 18 years old or younger on the day of the event.
The Palarong Pambansa, which translates to National Games is an annual sports event organized by DepEd for student-athletes from different parts of the country. It is held in various cities and provinces across the country.
This year, Cebu City will be hosting the event for the first time in 30 years. The city previously hosted the Palaro in 1954 and 1994.
The opening ceremony will take place on July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center, while the closing program may be held at the South Road Properties on July 16.
New school calendar
In a recently issued DepEd order, Duterte said that the decision was aligned with the department's commitment expressed in the Matatag Agenda.
Also read: DepEd 7 urges early registration for school year 2024-2025
This commitment is to prioritize the welfare of learners by promoting inclusivity, and well-being, and fostering a positive learning environment.
“This Department places the highest priority on ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of learners and teachers,” Duterte said.
The education secretary has instructed the School Awards Committee to deliberate on awards and recognitions for learners who are candidates for graduation or will receive recognition.
Jimenez said that the closing or the end-of-school-year rites are slated on May 29, 30, and 31. Thus, schools can conduct recognition, moving up, and graduation rites on the mentioned dates.
He added that the move to end the school year sooner is legal, has not crossed any violations and has particularly complied with the not less than 180 non-negotiable contact days. The current school year started last August 29, 2023.
"So that there will be a gradual transition in going back to the old school calendar," he said.
Intensive heat
In January this year, Jimenez already told SunStar Cebu that there are ongoing efforts to gradually shift the start of the school year back to June. This decision was made due to the increasing complaints from various sectors about the intense heat during the summer months.
March through May are considered the summer months in the country.
In 2020, then-Education Secretary Leonor Briones, announced that the school year 2020-2021 would start on August 24 and end on April 30 of the following year. However, later, then-President Rodrigo Duterte approved the DepEd's recommendation to move the opening of classes to October 5.
The following school year 2021-2022, classes started in September, and school year 2022-2023, classes opened in August.
Meanwhile, for the upcoming school year 2024-2025, Jimenez announced that classes will commence on July 29 and are expected to conclude by May 16, 2025. (KJF)