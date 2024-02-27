Graduating students allowed to compete in 'Palaro' despite early school year end

AS THE current school year is ending on May 31, sooner than the original school calendar for the school year 2023-2024, graduating students who will still be playing for the Palarong Pambansa are still eligible to play in July.

Department of Education Central Visayas (DepEd 7) Director Salustiano Jimenez reassured graduating students that they won't be barred from competing in the national sporting event, which will be held in Cebu City.

DepEd Order No. 003 series of 2024, signed by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on February 19, confirmed that the school year 2023-2024, which was initially scheduled to end on June 14, has been moved earlier to May 31.

"Yes, since they are still set to compete, they are still part of it, and they have not yet entered college (graduating high school students)... so they can still compete," he said.

He added that for as long as the age restrictions are still followed, there should be no problem for the graduating students. For Palarong Pambansa, elementary athletes must be 13 years old or younger, and secondary athletes must be 18 years old or younger on the day of the event.

The Palarong Pambansa, which translates to National Games is an annual sports event organized by DepEd for student-athletes from different parts of the country. It is held in various cities and provinces across the country.

This year, Cebu City will be hosting the event for the first time in 30 years. The city previously hosted the Palaro in 1954 and 1994.

The opening ceremony will take place on July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center, while the closing program may be held at the South Road Properties on July 16.

New school calendar

In a recently issued DepEd order, Duterte said that the decision was aligned with the department's commitment expressed in the Matatag Agenda.