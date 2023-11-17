Inayawan barangay captain to back probe into tanods accused of assisting suspects in poseur-buyer’s slay

THE barangay captain of Inayawan, Cebu City expressed willingness to cooperate with the police in investigating his two barangay tanods who allegedly helped facilitate the escape of the two drug suspects who shot dead Police Corporal Ryan Languido Baculi during a buy-bust past midnight on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Sitio Pagtambayayong of the said barangay.

Baculi acted as a poseur buyer in the operation when the suspects pulled out their weapons and shot him after realizing that they were dealing with a policeman.

Baculi's fellow policemen from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU 7) gave chase and fired at drug suspects Atong Rafols and Ramil Salazar.

Rafols was reportedly hit in the hand during their encounter.

It was alleged that the two barangay tanods (whose names are being withheld pending investigation) had helped Rafols and Salazar escape.

According to Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo, during a hot pursuit operation, the police arrived in the sitio and took the tanods to the police station for questioning.

Repollo stated that upon meeting with the deputy commander of the police station and the team leader of the buy-bust to clarify the issue, the authorities presented him with the identical scenario in which his barangay tanods arrived and helped Rafols and Salazar escape by using the barangay's vehicle, escorting them to one of the tanods' homes, and neglecting to notify the police even after Rafols sustained injury.

Following their communication, Repollo informed the authorities that he was eager to assist with the inquiry and that the barangay tanods can only be located within the barangay.

"Ato usab gipanegurado sa kapulisan ang atong 100 percent nga pagsuporta ug kooperasyon para sa kasulbaran niining kasoha, Dili kita moundang sa pakig-alayon kanila bisan unsa pa mang orasa." Repollo said.

(I guarantee the police that we will work with them at all times to resolve the issue, and that we will fully support them).

The statement made by Repollo was welcomed by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7).

Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesman for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said it will come to light during the inquiry on whether or not the two barangay tanods broke any laws by assisting the two suspects in escaping.

"Yes, their cooperation in the investigation will be crucial to know whether or not the actions made by the said tanods were intended to facilitate the escape of the suspects. Ato ra na mahibaw-an after the conduct of the investigation," Pelare said.

Meanwhile, a private individual offered a P50,000 reward for anyone who could give information that would lead to the suspects’ arrest.

Colonel Percival Zorilla, the chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CCPO), stated that the financial incentive will be very helpful in locating the criminals.

According to Zorilla, they took part in the manhunt.

In fact, he has already given the province's police station chiefs orders to assist in tracking down the suspects.

Baculi has already been transported to Aloguinsan, his homeland, where he will be laid to rest. (With TPT)