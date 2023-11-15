Cop killed during drug bust

AN ANTI-NARCOTICS operative was killed during a buy-bust in Sitio Pagtambayayong in Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City, at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

The fatality was identified as Staff Sergeant Ryan Languido Baculi, a member of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) 7.

A native of Aloguinsan, Cebu, the 32-year-old father of five sustained four gunshot wounds, according to a person with knowledge of the investigation who was not authorized to speak to the press.

The caliber of the firearm used by the suspect has not been determined as of this writing.

Investigation by the Inayawan Police Station showed that Baculi served as the poseur buyer in the buy-bust operation.

The operation’s targets were Atong Rafols and Ramil “Namol” Salazar, both residing in Sitio Pagtambayayong. Both men managed to escape after the incident.

In the course of the buy-bust, the suspects were alerted that a police officer was involved.

Baculi’s colleagues were positioned in their vehicle, not far from the crime scene.

While approaching Rafols and Salazar, Baculi was shot. Police could not yet establish which of the two targets had shot at the police officer.

Baculi’s fellow police officers opened fire at the suspects who fled the area, leaving their motorcycle behind.

Rafols was reportedly injured in the hand.

Baculi told his colleagues that he had been hit and requested to be taken to a hospital.

“Ayaw na lang na ninyo gukora. Dalha ko ninyo sa tambalanan,” Baculi told his colleagues, according to the person who had knowledge of the investigation.

(Don’t go after the suspects anymore. Just take me to the hospital.)

Baculi was rushed to ACE Medical Center in Cebu City but was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor.

The buy-bust conducted by the RPDEU was legitimate, but the targets were alerted, according to Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, head of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7.

The police have launched a manhunt against Rafols and Salazar. Pelare described them as armed and dangerous with pending warrants of arrest for murder and frustrated murder.

Pelare added that Rafols is considered a high-value individual in the police list, and is known as a gun-for-hire and a hitman for drug traffickers.

During the incident, the police observed that the suspects sought help from a barangay tanod (village watchman) in Kinasang-an, who later assisted in the suspects’ escape using the barangay vehicle.

The tanod reportedly brought Rafols and Salazar to his home but he did not call the police even if Rafols was wounded, according to Pelare.

The tanod will be included in the investigation, Pelare said.

Baculi joined the Philippine National Police on Sept. 12, 2014. He was assigned to the Cebu City Police Office until Aug. 30, 2016. He later transferred to the City Mobile Force Company, serving in the unit until Feb. 3, 2020.

The police officer became an operative at Inayawan Police Station until Nov. 2, 2021. He then joined the RPDEU 7, a unit under the PRO 7.

Baculi received numerous awards for his accomplishments, including the Medalya ng Papuri, Medalya ng Kagalingan, Medalya ng Paglaban sa Maliligalig, and Medalya ng Paglilingkod sa Visayas.