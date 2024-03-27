Man denies involvement in meat shop robbery

A MAN believed to be responsible in the meat shop robbery early morning on Monday, March 25, 2024, was arrested by the police during a follow-up operation later in the afternoon.

However, the 20-year-old suspect, Cyril Singson, from Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, denied the accusations hurled against him in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

He said he has friends who would attest to the fact that he was not involved in the crime.

He continued by saying that, at the time of the incident, he was at his neighbor's house for a birthday celebration.

There, they drank liquor from Sunday night, March 25, until the following day, when he returned home to sleep.

"That’s not me in the CCTV, I saw it. Why me when I was sleeping in our house," claimed Singson.

He added that the man on CCTV has an anime tattoo, while he has none.

He expressed sadness at the charge made against him, saying he was mistakenly identified. He hoped that the cops would be trouble by guilt for arresting him. (GPL, TPT)