Motorcycle rider allegedly involved in love triangle shooting incident nabbed

THE accomplice of a gunman who had shot a 20-year-old woman in Sitio Tabucanal, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City, was arrested in a buy-bust at around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024, in the same location.

During the operation, Felix Niño Alima, of legal age and resident of the said place, yielded multiple packs of suspected shabu worth around P69,904.

Major Jeciree Basitao, the chief of the Inayawan Police Station, said they conducted the anti-illegal drug operation after receiving information about the suspect’s illegal drug activity.

Basitao claimed that Felix, not his younger brother Marcelo, was the one driving the getaway motorcycle after Mark Tura Cordova alias Mak-Mak, shot Crissandra Jane Fernandez, an alleged member of LGBT community, last Monday night, February 19, 2024.

Felix's mother, Vivian, backed Basitao's claim as well.

Vivian went to the police station to refute reports that her 15-year-old son Marcelo was the motorcycle's driver as alleged by some witnesses.

But the mother stated that the motorbike rider in the CCTV footage does not resemble to Felix, thus she could not believe that the latter was involved in the crime.

"Dili ko motuo kay ako mismo kaila ko sa porma sa akung anak sa kanang CCTV. Ikaw inahan kaila gyud ka sa porma sa imong anak dili ko motuo nga apil gyud siya," Vivian said.

(I don't believe it because, I myself, am aware of my son's body form in that CCTV. As a mother, you would really know your son; I don't think he was involved).

The investigation revealed that the motive for the crime was a love triangle since Fernandez was the former lover of Mak-Mak’s current girlfriend.

But even though the victim and the suspect's girlfriend had already broken up, the former kept bothering them, which is why Mak-Mak warned the victim that he would kill her if she won’t stop. (With TPT)