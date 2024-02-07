Police take custody of car involved in hit-and-run accident

THE Mazda gray CX-7 car with plate number YKK 161 parked along A. Laura Street, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, is now under the custody of the Cebu City Police Office.

The car is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed 23-year-old Jeslar Larumbe in Queens Road, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, around 6 a.m. last Sunday, February 4.

The registration of the vehicle has already been traced to a Chinese businessman named Kal, whose real name is withheld while the investigation is still underway.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that as soon as they discovered the car, they got in touch with Kal, who promised to cooperate with the inquiry.

According to Rafter, the witnesses' accounts coincided with the CCTV footage that showed the automobile and its license plate.

"Dunay mga CCTV nga ni spread diha sa social media platforms nga involving aning sakyanana, naa puy witnesses, mao na nga atong na trace through sa CCTV pud ug mga saksi pud nga nalocate siya adtong lugara," Rafter said.

(There are CCTVs that have been spread on social media platforms involving this car, there are also witnesses, that's why we have located the car in the area through the assistance of the CCTV and some witnesses).

In an interview with DyHP AM radio, Kal admitted owning the Mazda CX-7 but he denied that he was driving the vehicle on Saturday night before the incident.