Police take custody of car involved in hit-and-run accident

THE Mazda gray CX-7 car with plate number YKK 161 parked along A. Laura Street, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, is now under the custody of the Cebu City Police Office.
The car is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed 23-year-old Jeslar Larumbe in Queens Road, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, around 6 a.m. last Sunday, February 4.
The registration of the vehicle has already been traced to a Chinese businessman named Kal, whose real name is withheld while the investigation is still underway.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that as soon as they discovered the car, they got in touch with Kal, who promised to cooperate with the inquiry.
According to Rafter, the witnesses' accounts coincided with the CCTV footage that showed the automobile and its license plate.
"Dunay mga CCTV nga ni spread diha sa social media platforms nga involving aning sakyanana, naa puy witnesses, mao na nga atong na trace through sa CCTV pud ug mga saksi pud nga nalocate siya adtong lugara," Rafter said.
(There are CCTVs that have been spread on social media platforms involving this car, there are also witnesses, that's why we have located the car in the area through the assistance of the CCTV and some witnesses).
In an interview with DyHP AM radio, Kal admitted owning the Mazda CX-7 but he denied that he was driving the vehicle on Saturday night before the incident.
Kal said that he left on Saturday without bringing a car and later came back to their home in Cabajar Street, Barangay Guadalupe.
He stated that his female friend might have used the car without his knowledge because she had a spare key for it.
Kal claimed that the dents on the car’s front right side were already there when he bought it.
He acknowledged that he is the vehicle’s fifth owner.
He added that his car used to have blinkers, which he had obtained through his online business, but he removed it after being caught by members of Highway Patrol Group 7 and made to pay a fine.
"Way back before namaligya kog emergency lights and sirens ba, kana akung gitaod before kay for advertisement unya gitangtang na namo kay na-apprehend man ko before, kanang mga lumping dugay na na, wala na ma-blotter kay self-inflicted raman na," Kal said.
(Way back before I was selling emergency lights and sirens, I installed those for advertising purposes and later removed them after being apprehended. The dents had been there for a long time and had not been blottered because they were self-inflicted).
After Kal's radio interview, a man with an alias Juan called the DyHP readio and informed that Kal was lying because they saw him driving the car and parked it outside his house last Sunday morning.
Juan claimed that in contrast to his customary behavior, the Chinese businessman did not greet his neighbors who hung out on the side of the road when he arrived.
"Sa akong nakit-an ana sir si Kal ang ninaog niadtong Domingo sa buntag, nidiretso ra gani na siyag lakaw wala managad sa amoa midiretso’g sulod, mga alas 6:30 kapin sa buntag kay mag estambay man mi ana sa dalan unya nakita namo nga siya ang nanaug sa sakyanan unya wala managad," Juan said.
(What I witnessed sir, is that when Kal arrived on Sunday morning, we were hanging out on the road at around 6:30 a.m., and he got out of the car and entered their home without saying hello to any of us).
Juan further revealed that Kal's automobile blinks whenever it passes through their neighborhood and has Republic of the Philippines written on its license plate.
The arrival of the vehicle and its time of arrival can also be seen on the CCTV cameras in the vicinity.
To enable the authorities to see if a forensic examination was conducted, Kal turned over the keys to his vehicle to them.
In case the authorities decide to do a forensic analysis on the car key, Kal gave it to them.
Kal turned over the car key to the authorities in case the latter decide to do a forensic analysis on the vehicle.
He promised to cooperate with the police investigation.
Rafter said that they already have a lead in their investigation, but they are still gathering more evidence to make the case that they will file at the prosecutor’s office strong.
She said that they have already traced where Larumbe came from, including the vehicle that struck him dead, but they refused to make it public unless they already have enough evidence to pin down the suspect.
"We are establishing a strong case, airtight case so that mahatagan gyud nato og saktong hustisya ang biktima (we can give justice to the victim)," Rafter said. (With TPT)