Police to sue Jasper’s killers

MURDER charges will be brought against the individuals accountable for the death of 18-year-old Jasper Martinez Alegria in Barangay Pangdan, City of Naga, at dawn on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

On Friday, April 19, 2024, the Naga City police will file a case against 35-year-old Albert Padayao, who is also a neighbor of the victim.

According to Police Major Wendell Abellana, the information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), four of Padayao's companions will also face murder charges because according to some witnesses, they were part of the crime.

"Base sa statement sa mga witnesses naay conspiracy nga nahitabo because of the harmony of the action of the suspect, so we are going to file murder cases against those four individuals," Abellana said.

During a hot pursuit operation led by Naga City Police Station Chief Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, the culprits could no longer be found in their homes.

However, Abellana promised that they would not let up on their manhunt until the criminals were apprehended.

Jealousy was thought to be the motive for the crime because Padayao believed the victim had a relationship with his female backrider, who was his ex-girlfriend.

Once the arrest warrant is issued, the police will form a tracker team to find the perpetrators and they will declare them as armed and dangerous. (AYB, TPT)