PRO 7 to join probe on home looting allegedly initiated by PDEA in Argao town

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will join an inquiry into claims that the looting of one of the two houses in Sitio Himongbongan, Barangay Taloot, Argao town on Tuesday at 11 p.m., April 16, 2024, was done by ten armed men who identified themselves as members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

According to PRO 7 spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division has been ordered by PRO 7 Chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin to conduct a separate investigation.

"There is an instruction from the regional director na mag conduct og investigation in both incidents. The RIDMD 7 will be conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and circumstances. Tan-awon pud kung naay police nga involved then dili magpanuko ang PRO 7 nga mo file og charges (If there are police officers involved, the PRO 7 will not hesitate in filing charges)," Pelare said.

According to Pelare, General Aberin has threatened to bring administrative proceedings against or possibly terminate the employment of any police officers who are found to have participated in the crime.

The Argao Police Station and PDEA 7 have already started their respective investigations into the matter by interviewing the victims and their neighbors who witnessed the occurrence.

Following the incident, PDEA 7 issued a statement in which they stated, “We strongly condemn this blatant act of violence and harassment to the residents of Barangay Taloot, Argao, Cebu, and the unscrupulous use of the name of PDEA RO VII. We assure the public that we are working closely with the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) in the ongoing investigation to unmask those behind this reprehensible act and to deter similar incidents in the future."

The narcotics agency requested the public to call their hotline at 0939-578-8775 if they encounter a similar situation in the future. (AYB, TPT)