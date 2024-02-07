Rama bent on filing case vs person behind El Filibusterismo FB page

The hit-and-run incident happened on Sunday along Queens Road near Redemptorist Church in Cebu City. Witnesses said the sports utility vehicle (SUV), with blinkers attached to it, hit Larumbe but the driver did not stop and just drove away.

Larumbe was driving his motorcycle when the incident happened.

A Facebook page, El Filibusterismo, then claimed on social media that the SUV was part of Rama’s convoy.

“Pagkawalay batasan aning Mayor Mike Rama, gibyaan ra ang naligsan sa convoy,” El Filibusterismo’s post reads.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Rama said he has discussed the matter with a law firm and his legal counsel.

Rama denied on Monday, February 5, involvement in Larumbe’s death, saying he was in Bohol on Sunday.

“Wa gani koy kalibutan. Tua ko sa Bohol (I didn’t know anything. I was in Bohol),” he said.

On Tuesday, February 6, he urged authorities to bring justice to the family of Larumbe. (RJM/LMY)