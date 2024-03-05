Rama to Province officials: Keep your hands off BRT project

Duterte, who also chairs the tourism committee, said he received reports and concerns that tourists on their way to the south experienced heavy traffic due to the CBRT project, which runs through two major thoroughfares.

Borgonia said they are in unison with the recent call of the Cebu City Council to suspend the CBRT project. But Borgonia’s question as to “why now” (why only a year after the groundbreaking did the council object to the project) remains addressed to the Cebu City Council.

Last February 27, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also issued Memorandum 16-2024 ordering the contractor, Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd., to immediately stop the construction of the bus station in front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd.

Garcia, in the memorandum, said the project’s proponents lacked the necessary authorization from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

The governor's call was also echoed by his nephew, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, through a privilege speech he delivered last February 28, requesting the Office of the Building Official to issue a cease and desist order against Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd. for its building of bus stations on Osmeña Blvd., for the threat it posed on the integrity of the city’s heritage and culture.

Rama said he has no problem with the PB members' resolutions, but he wonders how the provincial officials would feel if he closes the roads leading to the Capitol.

“Iyahay lang ta’g tan-aw sa atong porma. Pero, usahay, kanang gahum mosu’d na gani sa atong utok, wala na ang maayong pagpamatasan,” said Rama. (JJL)