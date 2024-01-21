Cebu

REPLAY: Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown

CEBU. Lumad Basakanon joins the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade on Sunday, January 21, 2024.Photo by Amper Campana

MISSED the Sinulog Festival 2024?

SunStar covered this year’s festival live from the South Road Properties (SRP), venue of the grand parade and ritual showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

If you’re looking for a replay of the celebration at SRP, watch these videos:

PART 1:

PART 2:

PART 3:

A total of 21 contingents participated in Sunday’s grand parade and ritual showdown. Of the contingents, 17 competed for the most coveted prizes: P3 million for champions for the Sinulog-Based and Free Interpretation categories for the Ritual Showdown.

See the list of winners.

(LMY)

