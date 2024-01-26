Show cause orders vs 2 drivers in Mandaue road rage

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) will issue show cause orders to the truck and taxi drivers involved in a road rage on J.P Rizal St. in Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City.
A video of the incident that circulated online reached the office of LTO 7 Director Glen Galario, who immediately ordered the Operations Division to issue show cause orders on the registered owners/drivers of the vehicles involved.
The drivers are scheduled to appear before the office of LTO 7 next week pending the issuance of the show cause orders.
In the video, the truck driver can be seen talking to the taxi driver, but when the latter slowly moved his vehicle, the truck driver then kicked the taxi driver through the front passenger side.
The altercation also caused traffic in the area when the two attempted to do a fistfight in the middle of the road.
Galario reminded motorists especially drivers to always practice defensive driving and keep their tempers down whenever on the road to avoid such altercations. (PR)