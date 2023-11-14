Sinulog 2024 at SRP anew

THE Sinulog Festival will still be held at the South Road Properties (SRP) in January.

Elmer “Jojo” Labella, executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., said on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, that the SRP is the optimal location for hosting the primary events of the Sinulog Festival.

He said the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), where the ritual showdown was traditionally held, is currently undergoing renovations in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa in July.

He said it is also impossible to use the old festival parade route because of the ongoing implementation of Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project along Osmeña Blvd. and a portion of N. Bacalso Ave.

“The Sinulog Festival will remain in SRP,” he said.

The festival was held for the first time at the SRP last January, but it was marred by complaints from rehearsal participants about the lack of enough shade during rains, unreadiness of restrooms, and muddy grounds.

Longer route

Labella said they will make significant changes to improve the experience of spectators during festival day.

He said they plan to add bleachers along the now longer route for the Sinulog Grand Parade, which will be around 3.7 kilometers, as well as roofs to protect spectators from the elements.

This year, the parade that was held along the SRP’s main avenue had a carousel-type route, where contingents performed on opposite lanes.

In January, Labella said the parade will be extended to Pond A.

He said there are ongoing civil works for the beautification of the roads in the area.

He said spectators will watch the ritual showdown from an amphitheater-type grandstand. This year, they were not able to build one because of the inclement weather.

He said they expect 6,000 spectators to watch the ritual showdown, and another 10,000 to watch the street dancing.

Labella said they are proposing a budget of P60 to P70 million for the festivities.

Backlash

Netizens didn’t take too kindly to Labella’s announcement after it made the rounds on social media on Tuesday.

“Another failure in the making. They did not learn from the past!” one commented on SunStar Cebu’s Facebook page.

Another said, “If it will still be held there, I would rather go to sleep.”

A commenter from Carcar City shared the post and wrote, “Will the Cebu Province delegates still be performing in Carmen?”

After pulling out contingents from this year’s Sinulog at the SRP, citing safety concerns amid the site’s unreadiness, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia asked them to perform in the Sinulog sa Carmen’s 50th anniversary celebration in northern Cebu the week after that.

Open invite

Labella said contingents from the towns and cities of Cebu Province are always welcome to perform at the Sinulog Festival, adding that there is always an open invitation for the governor to dance during the event.

He said they already distributed invitations to contingents during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held in Carcar City last August.

Cebu City Tourism Officer Neil Odchigue, in a separate interview, said there is no rift between Rama and Garcia.

He said he is positive the Provincial Government will participate in next year’s Sinulog Festival.

Registration will start on Dec. 1.

Labella said they expect 30 contingents not only from Cebu City barangays but also from towns and cities in Cebu Province, as well as out-of-town performers. Currently, 15 contingents have expressed their desire to participate.

He said they are still finalizing the prizes for the winners.

No more Salonera

Meanwhile, the grand champion of this year’s Sinulog free interpretation category, Omega de Salonera of Surigao del Norte, will not be defending its title following the arrest of Jey Rence Quilario, also known as “Senior Agila,” its leader.

Labella said the group is no longer able to join due to “moral turpitude.”

Quilario is facing charges for qualified human trafficking, facilitation of child marriage, solemnization of child marriage, and child abuse.

Odchigue said even though the group wants to compete in the Sinulog, he doubted they still have the resources to prepare and join the festival.

Last September, Cebu City Mayor Michael said that if accusations against the group are substantiated, the City will bar it from joining the Sinulog.