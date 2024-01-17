Sinulog fluvial procession to feature Holy Family

He said this was also announced by the National Shrine of St. Joseph church.

The fluvial event is a re-enactment of the arrival of Ferdinand Magellan's ship on the shore of Cebu, bringing the image of the Holy Child during the 16th century, which also symbolized the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

During the traditional fluvial parade, only the images of Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe are transported by the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) from Pier 1 to Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Drone registration

Meanwhile, Oriol said participants who wish to use their drones to get a good view of the event would have to visit the MCPO to comply with some requirements.

He said they will forward the applications to the Police Regional Office (PRO) Central Visayas and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) for these agencies to issue operating permits.

Oriol said the initiative is to regulate the number of drones during the event, stressing that too much presence of this equipment could cause harm or injuries to the participating devotees.

He added that, at times, drones could also become a weapon for bombings, among others.

Oriol said they are expecting around 5,000 to 10,000 devotees to flock to and participate in the fluvial event.

He said the MCPO is already 95 percent ready for the Traslacion on Friday, January 19, and the seaborne procession on Saturday.

Oriol said the office allocates the remaining five percent to strengthening its force multipliers and undercover (civilian) police personnel to strengthen their security measures.

MCPO plans to deploy more or less 500 police for the fluvial parade.

He clarified, however, that they did not monitor any terror threats in the city.

Oriol also assured that their daily security operations, including checkpoints and mobile patrols, will remain across all areas in Mandaue despite the city's participation in the conduct of the two Sinulog big events. (HIC)