Suspect in KTV bar shooting that left one person dead arrested

THE suspect in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man on Pelaez Street during a fight between two groups inside a KTV bar on March 6, 2024, was arrested by the police.

Arnold Sunit, 23, of Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, was placed under arrest by the Cebu City Police Office based on four arrest warrants for murder and frustrated murder, one of which was just issued for his other murder case.

Sunit was tagged as the one who shot and killed Joseph Ybañez, 32, of Dalaguete town.

In addition, he is charged with murder in connection with the shootings that took place on May 4 and October 12, 2023, and frustrated murder on July 22, 2023.

“His arrest was by virtue of these three warrants of arrest katong uban pa niyang mga shooting (and his other shootings) especially the latest one like last March 6 wala pa to nigawas ang warrant of arrest (has not yet come out), napasakaan ni siya og kaso in line sa Kalubihan (he was charged in relation to Kalubihan incident),” according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office.

Rafter said Sunit was arrested last week when the authorities served the warrant of arrest.

The Cebu City Police Office launched a manhunt operation against Sunit after the witnesses identified him as the one who shot Ybañez in Pelaez Street.

During the commotion, the suspect arrived on a motorcycle and shot the victim, resulting in his death.

Rafter thought that Sunit's acquaintance was among the individuals the victim had argued with.

“Naa gyud siguro kaila ani niya ba kay nganong kalit raman to siya og abot then unfortunately namusil siya. So maybe isa pud na sa atong lantawon, tan-awon unsay kalambigitan atong tawhana ngano’ng niabot siya atong tungura nga wala man siya’y labot sa away,” Rafter said.

(Maybe Sunit had a friend given how abruptly he appeared and then fired shots. Perhaps, this is something we should investigate to find out why he arrived at that time even though he had nothing to do with the fight).

Sunit did not make any comments when interviewed by the media inside the custodial facility of the Cebu City Police Office. (AYB, TPT)