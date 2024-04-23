2 POIs considered in live-in partners’ death

THE Davao City Police Office is considering two persons of interest (POIs) on the recent deaths of the live-in partner who were separately discovered lifeless in their rented condominium at Daang Maharlika, Bajada, Davao City on Sunday, April 21.

However, the police office has yet to identify the profile and information of the POIs, who both hail from Maguindanao as in-depth investigations are still ongoing.

Victims were identified as Jeff Paredes, a resident of Davao City, and Jennifer Chavez of Bacoor, Cavite, both 30 to 40 years old and were supposed to attend the “We The Kings” Asia Tour concert at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang on the same date.

DCPO Director, Police Colonel Richard Bad-ang disclosed in a media interview with News Fort, Davao on April 22, that the couple, who have been in a relationship for eight years, were assisted by one of the possible perpetrators and booked the unit they had been staying.

Despite the questionable timeline, the official added that aside from suicide, they are looking for two possible motives in the said incident — a “crime of passion” and a “personal issue”.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon also confirmed this in 93.9 iFM News on April 23, where she said that the POIs are friends or acquaintances of Chavez.

Currently, one of the POIs is held under the custody of Davao authorities, while the fingerprints and footprints for cross-matching are being processed by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco).

As of press writing, the families of the victims have already requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death

"They (PNP) are doing their best naman at nakikipag-cooperate kami. Kung ano iyong maitutulong po nila sa tamang paraan kami naman ay makikipag-cooperate. We seek for justice at basta kung na-process na ang lahat everything will follow na po” (The (PNP) are doing their best and we are cooperating with them. If they can help us in the right way, we will cooperate. We seek justice and as long as everything is processed, everything will follow),” Jayson Chavez, Jennifer's brother, said in an interview.

According to a spot report provided by the Bajada Police Station, Paredes was found at 5:50 a.m. on the ground floor, sustaining nine stab wounds in various parts of his body, while Chavez was found by the police around 10 p.m. with multiple cuts on the same day in their unit. DEF

