30 colorum vehicles apprehended in Davao

AN OFFICIAL from the Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) said that 80 colorum vehicles were apprehended in the region from January to February 15, 2024.

Lawyer Loida Igdanes, operations division of LTO-Davao, bared this during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape, on February 28, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Abreeza.

Among the 83 apprehended vehicles, 42 were motorcycles, 22 were vans, and four were trucks.

Igdanes noted that many violators have settled their violations by making payments and undergoing impoundment for at least three months.

While some admitted to the violation, others contested it, providing evidence for their apprehension.

In response to the rising number of unregistered vehicles, the LTO has expanded its LTO on Wheels program.

Neil M. Cañedo, the LTO regional director, mentioned that requests for the LTO on Wheels have come from Mintal, Calinan, and Baganihan in Marilog.

“Ang tumong gyud ani kay para ilabay sila, ang area nila kay (The main objective of this initiative is to deploy them to areas like) Boston, Caraga, Baganga area, Tarragona, especially nga putol ang dalan karun (where road connectivity is currently disrupted),” he said.

Cañedo also said that the LTO on Wheels initiative has effectively addressed the issue of unregistered vehicles. They aim to provide more services to the public and transform LTO on Wheels into a comprehensive one-stop shop.

The LTO on Wheels offers various services, excluding the issuance of new licenses and change of ownership. Services include renewal of licenses, registration, student permits, and changes of name or address.

He also addressed the stringent renewal process, citing instances of applicants falsifying information.

Cañedo sought understanding from applicants during the renewal process, emphasizing the need for meticulous document scrutiny to prevent misinformation. RGP



