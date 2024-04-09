38 abandoned children under DSWD-Davao care

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) revealed that currently, there are 38 abandoned children aged 0-6 years old who are under their care at their Reception and Study Center for Children (RSCC) in Davao City.

Claudine Tuyor, DSWD-Davao Social Welfare officer, said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on April 7, 2024 that RSCC is the temporary residential care facility managed by the DSWD for abandoned, victims of abuse, and neglected children.

In data obtained from the RSCC, of the number, seven cases were foundlings, while the majority are dependent or neglected as their parents need to find work elsewhere, thus the kids are temporarily placed in the facility.

Tuyor revealed that several children in their facility are undergoing legal adoption processes, while others, the DSWD is still locating the children’s families through media, newspaper publications, and the coordination of the local government unit (LGU) of Davao City.

“Nagapangayo mi’g assessments from LGU’s before namo ibalik ang mga bata. Naga-rely mi sa ilang assessments kung capable ba ang bata nga mabalik sa ilang family (We are requesting for assessments from LGUs before we return the child. We rely on their assessments if the child is capable to be returned to their family),” she said.

She also said there are requirements and qualifications before the RSCC takes the child into their care. These are a case study report from the LGU's social workers, a medical certificate of the child, a birth certificate in case the child wants to go to school and the RSCC teacher will enroll them in a regular school; a police blotter to determine the history of the child; and a picture of the parent or family upon releasing the child to their custody.

“Ang tumong is despite sa nahitabo sa ilaha, sa basurahan ba or sa simbahan ba or bisan asa, matagaan pud nato sila’g family kay ilaha man nang katungod nga matagaan og family (The goal is that despite what happened to them, whether we retrieved them from bins, in the church, or anywhere, we can provide them with a family because they have the right to have a family),” Tuyor said.

Meanwhile, the DSWD-Davao confirms that the abandoned children from RSCC are in good and healthy conditions due to the quality care of the 28 house parents, two nurses, an in-house physician, a house cook, and a psychometrician. They also conduct quarterly socialization for children, bringing them to the mall, park, and swimming pool. Niel Ayala Otacan, DNSC Intern

