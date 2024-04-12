39K cats, dogs vaccinated vs rabies

THE City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) said that they have vaccinated around 39,000 cats and dogs in Davao City from January to March 2024.

Head of the City Veterinarian Office, Dr. Corazon Sepulveda, said during the Ispeak Media Forum on Thursday morning, April 11, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office that they already vaccinated around 39,832 cats and dogs and have served around 19,897 clients.

Sepulveda highlighted the importance of the vaccination rendering cats and dogs rabies-free.

“Importante pa rin po yung tayo ay magpabakuna, kasi yun po kasi ang one way para ma-prevent po natin ang rabies sa dogs even prevent rabies in human. Kasi sila po yung source in the Philippines, usually ang dogs (It is still important to be vaccinated, because that is one way to prevent rabies infection in our pets and also in humans, because one of the main source of rabies here in the Philippines are dogs)," Sepulveda said.

The office also offers free castration for male dogs and cats. Sepulveda shared that they had already castrated around 1,125 dogs and cats and served about 803 clients in the city.

In 2023, the City Vet implemented population control efforts to stem the rabies epidemic, which included 3,000 free castrations and nearly 150,000 cats receiving anti-rabies vaccinations. Tricia Pagaran Del Campo, DNSC Intern

