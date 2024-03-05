40K rice farmers in Davao to get P5-K financial aid

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) revealed that an estimated P213 million will be allocated for the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA), of which 40,000 rice farmers in the region will receive P5,000, to be distributed on March 12, 2024.

The P212.9 million fund is an annual budget from the tariff collected from rice importation into the country. This amount was from the P12 million excess tariff.

To recall, Republic Act No. 11203, or the Rice Tariffication Law, was imposed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019.

It aims to address the rice shortage in the Philippines and to aid local farmers financially for their agricultural needs.

“Our farmers tilling two hectares and below can receive 5,000 pesos per hectare,” Evelyn Basa, DA-Davao Rice Program Focal person, said during the Agribiz Media Forum on March 4, 2024, at SM Lanang, Davao City.

The official added that the farmer must be registered with the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) to receive this financial aid.

The RSBSA is a system of registration of laborers in the agricultural sector, including farmers, to have a track and record of the beneficiaries of programs and services of the government related to agriculture.

“Ang pinaka-purpose gyud kay para maka-help sa atong mga farmers, kay dili man gyud siya maka-suffice gud kung atoa gyud siya i-[allocate] sa cost sa production. A hectare, to produce rice, is at around 50 to 55 thousand pesos for inbred, and for hybrid naman po is nasa 55 to 60 thousand per hectare” Basa said.

(The main purpose is to help our farmers because it is not enough if we allocate 5,000 pesos to the cost of production. A hectare to produce rice is around 50 to 55 thousand pesos for inbred. For hybrids, it is 55 to 60 thousand pesos per hectare). DEF with reports from Chad Paul Carpe, DNSC Intern

