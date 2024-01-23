Shear line damage assessment of DA-Davao 80% complete

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) is 80 percent complete in its validation of damage on the agriculture sector following the effect of the shear line. However, the figure will be deemed final once the assessment will not be finalized after several days or weeks.

Based on the latest assessment as reported also by the Provincial Local Government Units (PLGUs) and Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao), the initial value loss in agriculture alone is estimated at P145,435,917.

However, there are still unreported damages of High-Value Crops from various municipalities, particularly in the provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental.

“As to effect of shear line sa Davao Region, gikasubo gyud namo nga i-mention sa inyoha kay dako gyud ang damage sa agri-sector. Nikabat sya og total of P145 million initially and still validating na sa ubang municipalities,” DA-Davao stated as announced by Joedil Leliza, focal person of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) during Tuesday’s Agribiz Lifestyle Forum on January 23, 2024 at SM Lanang, Davao City.

(As to the effect of the shear line in the Davao Region, we are sorry to mention that the damages to the agri-sector are really huge. It has now amounted to a total of P145 million initially and [we are] still validating in other municipalities).

Currently, at least 6,352 farmers were reported to be affected by the extreme weather disturbance while the affected area is at 7, 958.38 hectares.

As of progress report No.6 released on Monday morning, January 22, around 134,879 families or 606, 483 individuals from 300 barangays in the entire region were affected and 3,495 families or 12,725 individuals were displaced and sheltered in evacuation centers.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the LGUs and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) have already provided a total of P49,576,273.10 cost of assistance to the affected communities.

