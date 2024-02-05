4.8K families in Davao de Oro receive relief goods

A TOTAL of 4,787 affected families from several municipalities in the province of Davao de Oro have been given basic commodities and relief goods through the massive relief operation conducted by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) on February 4, 2024.

Based on the data provided by the Provincial Government Unit of Davao de Oro (PGU-Davao de Oro), 1,500 families and 1,452 families were reported from Barangay Golden Valley and Barangay Anitapan in Mabini, respectively; 742 families in Barangay Rizal, Monkayo; 465 families in Barangay Banag-banag, Montevista; 361 families in Barangay Batinao, New Bataan; 218 families on Barangay Tandik, Maragusan; and 49 families in Barangay Mangayon, Compostela.

Meanwhile, the PGU-Davao de Oro alongside the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMO) and other humanitarian and disaster aid clusters have started their repacking of another batch of relief goods to be transported to isolated communities that were greatly affected by the massive flooding caused by the trough of the LPA since January 29.

The fund comes from the provincial government’s Quick Response Fund (QRF) under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) activating the financial aid, relief, and rehabilitation services to the communities affected by calamity or any natural disasters such as flooding.

As of writing, the PDRRMO and the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) said in their latest progress report that 49,783 families equivalent to 13,790 individuals from 149 barangays in the whole province are currently affected.

Of the said figure released on February 3, at least 6,529 families or 22,438 individuals have been displaced and sheltered in evacuation centers.

In total, 98,984 families or 413, 663 individuals in Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, and Davao City are reportedly affected. DEF

