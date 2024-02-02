New LPA has low chance to become typhoon

THE low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a slim chance of intensifying or developing into a Tropical Cyclone (TC) category, the state weather bureau announced on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Based on the 12-hour weather report of the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa), the LPA is forecasted 310 kilometers South of Zamboanga City, moving westward within the next 24 hours and will dissipate near the sea waters of Malaysia over the weekends.

The agency added that the trough or extensions of LPA will continue to bring moderate to heavy rains in several parts of Northern and Southeastern portions of Mindanao, particularly in Davao Region which may cause heavy flooding and massive landslides.

Localized thunderstorms and scattered rains are also expected in Mindanao in the next few hours.

“Maulang panahon pa rin ang mararanasan sa Mindanao dulot pa rin ng trough ng LPA. Mababa pa rin ang tsyansa na ito ay magiging isang bagyo,” Benison Estreja, Weather Specialist of DOST-Pagasa, said.

(Mindanao will still experience rainy weather due to the trough of LPA. There is still a low chance that the [LPA] will become a typhoon).

Meanwhile, in a separate radio interview, Lolita Vinalay, Chief Meteorological Officer of Pagasa-Davao weather station, confirmed that the Davao Region will have a fine weather condition by the next few days as the trough of LPA may weaken.

This, after the whole Davao Region submerged into floodwaters and several national road infrastructures were damaged due to a whole week of rain since the last week of January.

However, the official reminded all the residents to take precautionary measures and follow the orders of the government as shear line and LPA will be the dominant weather system this February due to the current surge of Northeast Monsoon or locally known as Amihan.

"Samtang naa pa sa Amihan season, kung naa pay pag ulan, pangandaman permi ug make ourselves, family and community safe (While the Northeast Monsoon is still here, if the rain continues to persist, always prepare and make ourselves, family and community safe) she said.

To recall, several local government units (LGUs) in the region have declared suspension of classes at all levels and adopted the work-from-home arrangement for government offices following the impact of continuous rains since January 29, this year.

More than 3,000 families are affected as per the latest report of the Office of the Civil Defense - Davao Region (OCD-Davao). DEF

