LPA affects 3,500 families

THE trough of a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) has impacted around 3,000 families in the Davao Region.

According to the Office of Civil Defense in Davao Region (OCD-Davao) report as of February 1, 2024, the affected families have increased to 3,510, with 2,103 families in Davao de Oro, 1,368 in Davao Oriental, and 729 in Davao City.

In Davao de Oro, the 2,103 families affected included 172 in Compostela, 439 in Monkayo, 1,164 in New Bataan, six in Maragusan, 34 in Montevista, 218 in Nabunturan, and 61 in Pantukan.

In Davao Oriental, the 1,368 affected families were from Cateel (64), Caraga (38), Boston (four), Governor Generoso (120), and Mati City (1,142).

Evacuation centers in Davao de Oro are hosting 96 families, while in Davao Oriental, there are 105 families in evacuation centers.

Floods have affected seven barangays in Davao de Oro and eight in Davao Oriental, with five landslide incidents in Davao Oriental and seven in Davao de Oro.

Three roads in both provinces remain impassable due to landslides and flooding.

Davao Oriental experienced power interruptions in five barangays, while Davao de Oro had water interruptions in two barangays.

At least 44 local government units (LGUs) in the region have declared class suspensions, and 24 have announced work suspensions.

As of press time, no casualties have been reported in the region due to the LPA.

Ednar G. Dayanghirang, regional director of OCD-Davao, stated in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) that the damages primarily involve infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and crops that have suffered due to flooding.

He also said Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao del Norte have declared a state of calamity.

He added that the current situation is not solely the result of the LPA's trough but a combination of the effects of the shear line and trough.

Meanwhile, the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pag-asa) in General Flood Advisory No. 8 issued at 6 a.m. on February 1, forecasts moderate to occasionally heavy rains in the region due to the Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon and the trough of the LPA affecting Mindanao.

Tributaries and rivers in Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental are likely to be affected.

15 barangays in Davao City affected

An official from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) said that about 15 barangays in Davao City were affected by the trough of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA).

Alfredo Baloran, Head of CDRRMO, in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR), said that some of the 15 barangays are still flooded particularly in barangays that are near rivers.

“Not totally the whole barangays are affected, naay mga sitios, puroks sa 15 barangays nga agian sa aning mga dagkong sapa sa Davao City nga nakasinati gyud ug baha (Not totally all the barangays are affected, we have sitios and puroks of the 15 barangays that are located along big rivers in Davao City, which are experiencing flooding),” Baloran said on Thursday morning, February 1, 2024.

He added that some of the major rivers here in the city such as the Davao River and Bunawan River have their upstream in Bukidnon and oftentimes the bulk of the water flows downstream and affects the surrounding communities.

Based on their rescue operations there are around 2,423 families or 8,129 individuals affected by the flood as of 5:22 a.m. on February 1.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Information Office (CIO) stated that as of 3 p.m. of the same day, there were no reported casualties related to flooding in the city.

The City Government of Davao extends its thanks to the volunteers, frontliners, security sector, and social workers who responded to the calamity since January 31. They were also grateful to the Dabawenyos for their cooperation especially when they were advised to evacuate.

“The City Government shall continue to deploy teams to address the needs of affected residents during these times. Let us remain vigilant as we continue to monitor the weather conditions in the region,” the CIO wrote in the statement.

Additionally, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) is currently conducting a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) in flood-affected barangays in the city.

Based on the CDRRMO weather update as of 3:08 p.m. of Feb, 1, there are still light rains in some areas in Calinan and Bunawan Districts while other parts of Davao City are experiencing cloudy weather conditions.

The office is currently monitoring the Talomo River which is in code yellow, Davao River which is in code yellow, Lasang River which is in code red, Bunawan River in code green, Lipadas and Matina River in safe level. RGP, DEF

