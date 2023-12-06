5 Davao institutions among top-performing law schools

In the Davao Region, St. Mary’s School of Tagum Inc. clinched the first rank under the 1-10 category with a total of six out of seven takers who passed the exam translating into 85.71 percent passing rate for all candidates.

Another Tagum-based law school, St. Thomas More School of Law and Business (STMSLB) was recognized second by the SC under the 1-10 category for garnering a 77.78 percent passing rate or seven out of 10 students who passed the exam.

In terms of the first time candidates, both Tagum-based schools topped the category with a 100 percent passing rate.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our seven examinees who passed the 2023 Bar Examinations. Your remarkable achievements make the entire community beam with pride. Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and we celebrate your success,” a congratulatory statement posted by STMSLB read.

Meanwhile, the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) secured the second spot with 87.76 percent passing rate in the 11-50 category after 43 out of 49 takers passed the exam.

The University of Mindanao (UM) also yielded 47.27 percent passing rate or 26 out of 55 takers passed the exam, placing them in the fourth spot under the 51-100 candidates.

Furthermore, the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) with its pioneering batch of examinees placed fifth among 63 Law Schools with 11 to 50 candidates.

The recent Bar exam chaired by Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando has a total of 3,891 passers out of 10,791 examinees with Ateneo de Manila leading the list, making the institution the top performing law school with more than 100 Bar exam passers anew.

The Supreme Court has reported that 10,387 candidates successfully finished the three-day licensure examinations held across 14 testing venues countrywide in September, compared with the 9,183 individuals who took part in the exams last year.

On the other hand, this year’s Bar exam has a 36.77 percent national passing rate while 77.77 percent overall passing rate for both first takers and repeaters.

The oath-taking and roll-signing ceremonies for the successful barristers will be on December 22 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City as announced by the Supreme Court Public Information Office. DEF

