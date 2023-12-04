55 top nursing licensure exam

Ateneo de Davao University (Addu), along with 16 other institutions, ranked first in the recently concluded Philippine Nursing Licensure Exam conducted on November 11-12, 2023.

The university attained a 100 percent passing rate for its 92 examinees.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the PNLE result, where 25,761 out of 32,203 examinees passed.

Topping the latest PNLE were Aristotle Calayan Castronuevo from the Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) and Cris Vinz Corpus Tomboc from the West Visayas State University- La Paz, who both got a score of 91 percent.

The November 2023 PNLE was conducted in 19 testing centers all over the country.

First on the list of the top 10 performing schools were UST, Velez College, Cebu Doctors University, Angeles University Foundation, Silliman University, Xavier University, West Visayas State University- La Paz, University of the East Ramin Magsaysay Medical Center, Saint Paul University Dumaguete, Benguet State University-La Trinidad, Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation, Addu, Cebu Normal University (Cebu State College), Sacred Heart College of Lucena City Inc., New Era University, Negros Oriental State University (CVPC)-Dumaguete, and College of Maasin.

All of the examinees from these schools have passed the PNLE. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM SNS

