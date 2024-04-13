557 persons nabbed for illegal gambling from Jan-March

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has apprehended a total of 557 individuals involved in illegal gambling activities from January 1 to March 31, 2024.

The figure was based on the 221 conducted anti-illegal gambling operations in the jurisdiction wherein around P109,077 bet money was confiscated.

All cases have been filed to the fiscal.

On the other hand, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon assured that there will be a series of investigations and “peaceful operations” to avoid threats or incidents.

This includes the ongoing and heated illegal drug campaign which is currently heightened after Davao City Sebastian “Baste” Duterte pronounced “war on drugs” in Davao City last March.

“Well atong i-klaro nga ang Davao City Police Office, prior to this state of City Mayor, ang atong kampanya kontra illegal nga droga, naa na sya and then kanang war on drugs dili siya maka-apekto sa among kampanya kontra illegal nga droga og sa among number of operation conducted,” Tuazon explained in an interview with dxDC RMN earlier this week.

(To clarify, the Davao City Police Office, prior to this state of the City Mayor, our campaign against illegal drugs was already in place, and that war on drugs [pronouncement] doesn't affect our campaign against illegal drugs and our number of operations conducted).

The official also clarified that aside from the security measures, all of their agency’s campaign against illegal activities will be comprehensively enforced under the new watch of DCPO Director, Police Col. Richard Bad-ang, who was recently appointed last March 22. DEF