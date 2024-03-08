6.0 quake hits Davao Oriental town

On the afternoon of Friday, March 8, at 5:11 p.m., a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Governor Generoso, as reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). Earlier, it was reported as 6.1.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 135 kilometers (km) within the town, with a depth of 143 kilometers. This tremor was tectonic, caused by the movement of an active fault near the area.

Phivolcs' instruments recorded the quake at Malungon, Sarangani; Sarangani and Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental; and Davao City.

Intensity III was recorded in Digos City, Sta. Cruz and Matanao in Davao del Sur; Tagum City in Davao del Norte; Nabunturan and Pantukan in Davao de Oro; Glan in Sarangani; Tupi and Koronadal City in South Cotabato; and Lutayan in Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity II was reported in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; General City; and Malapatan, Alabel, and Kiamba in Sarangani; Tampakan, Banga, Polomolok, Tantangan, Surallah, and Santo Niño in South Cotabato.

Intensity I was recorded at President Quirino, Columbio, Isulan, Lambayong, and Senator Ninoy Aquino in Sultan Kudarat; and Lake Sebu and Norala, South Cotabato.

Reported intensity is the traditional method of assessing the quake's impact based on reports from people who felt it.

On the other hand, instrumental intensity is measured using a meter that gauges ground acceleration.

While aftershocks are anticipated, Phivolcs assures that no damage is expected from the magnitude 5 earthquake.

The quake was also felt in various parts of the Davao Region, including Davao City.

This marks the second consecutive day that the province of Davao Oriental has experienced significant seismic activity.

On Thursday morning, March 7, Baganga was rocked by two consecutive earthquakes. The first, at 4:19 a.m., measured 5.0 in magnitude with an epicenter located 58 kilometers (km) northeast of Baganga. The second, recorded at 5:39 a.m., also in Baganga, measured 4.8 in magnitude, initially recorded at 5.1 magnitude. RGL

Related story: